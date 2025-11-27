Innovative Recycling Model for National Flags Unveiled in India

A groundbreaking initiative under the National Technical Textiles Mission aims to responsibly recycle India's retired national flags. This scientific model, pioneered by an industry partner and celebrated by the textiles ministry, showcases a dignified approach to preserving the flags' integrity.

The innovative recycling process will be presented at an event scheduled for November 28 in Panipat. For the first time in the country, a structured process ensures the Tricolour's fabric is either preserved or repurposed respectfully.

The project underscores a commitment to upholding national pride, aligning traditional values with modern environmental practices, and setting a precedent for sustainable development within the textiles sector.