Innovative Recycling Model for National Flags Unveiled in India
Under the National Technical Textiles Mission, a scientific model for recycling retired national flags has been developed in India. The model, aimed at preserving the dignity of the Tricolour, will be showcased in Panipat. The process involves either preserving or responsibly repurposing the flags' fabric.
The innovative recycling process will be presented at an event scheduled for November 28 in Panipat. For the first time in the country, a structured process ensures the Tricolour's fabric is either preserved or repurposed respectfully.
The project underscores a commitment to upholding national pride, aligning traditional values with modern environmental practices, and setting a precedent for sustainable development within the textiles sector.
