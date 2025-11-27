UNFPA India Honors IUSSP for 2025 United Nations Population Award

The United Nations Population Fund India honored the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population for being awarded the 2025 United Nations Population Award during the 46th Annual Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population.

The conference, which focused on harnessing India's youthful demographic, urged for inclusive and sustainable growth strategies. IUSSP President Shireen Jejeebhoy noted the award highlights the organization's leadership in population research amid emerging global challenges.

UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar emphasized India's potential in demographic transformation, urging the conversion of the youth advantage into a model of equitable growth. The event, themed 'People, Planet, Prosperity,' stressed the importance of rights-based demographic policies.

