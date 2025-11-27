Left Menu

Birsa Zoo Boosts Biodiversity with New Arrivals

Birsa Zoo in India has introduced new animals, including dholes and black swans, as part of an exchange with Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. This program aims to enhance biodiversity, strengthen genetic balance, and encourage scientific collaboration to conserve endangered species across biological parks.

The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, also known as Birsa Zoo, unveiled a diverse array of new species on Thursday, officials reported.

As part of an animal exchange initiative with Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam, Birsa Zoo welcomed wild dogs (dholes), black swans, grey pelicans, monitor lizards, Alexandrine parakeets, and barn owls. In exchange, it sent a Himalayan black bear, spotted dove, silver pheasant, and gharial to the Visakhapatnam zoo.

Zoo director Jabbar Singh emphasized the significance of this program for biodiversity conservation. "The aim is to increase species diversity, strengthen genetic balance, and ensure scientific cooperation in the conservation of endangered species," Singh stated. Such collaborative initiatives are crucial for advancing research, conservation, and management efforts among biological parks nationwide, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

