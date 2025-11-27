Birsa Zoo Boosts Biodiversity with New Arrivals

The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, also known as Birsa Zoo, unveiled a diverse array of new species on Thursday, officials reported.

As part of an animal exchange initiative with Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam, Birsa Zoo welcomed wild dogs (dholes), black swans, grey pelicans, monitor lizards, Alexandrine parakeets, and barn owls. In exchange, it sent a Himalayan black bear, spotted dove, silver pheasant, and gharial to the Visakhapatnam zoo.

Zoo director Jabbar Singh emphasized the significance of this program for biodiversity conservation. "The aim is to increase species diversity, strengthen genetic balance, and ensure scientific cooperation in the conservation of endangered species," Singh stated. Such collaborative initiatives are crucial for advancing research, conservation, and management efforts among biological parks nationwide, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)