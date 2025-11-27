Maharashtra Unveils 'Smart and Intelligent Village' Initiative
The Maharashtra government will launch the 'Smart and Intelligent Village' project in 75 villages across five districts. MahaIT will implement the project, which includes tech infrastructure and various services to develop self-sustaining villages, aiming to enhance rural living standards and promote sustainable development.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has approved the 'Smart and Intelligent Village' project, targeting transformation in 75 villages across five districts. This initiative aims to develop tech-enabled, self-sustaining model villages.
MahaIT will lead the implementation in 75 selected villages, including those in Katol, Chandur Bazar, Kalmanuri, Baramati, and Vaibhavwadi tehsils. Services will encompass CCTV networks, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital education, health services, and smart agricultural solutions.
The project's goal is to bridge the rural-urban divide and promote sustainable development through infrastructure, e-governance, education, and renewable energy. The state government will fund the initial setup costs, while operational expenses will be supported by local communities and partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
