India Strengthens Weather Monitoring with New Doppler Radars in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka

Chhattisgarh and Karnataka received their first IMD Doppler weather radars, enhancing India's severe weather-monitoring capabilities under Mission Mausam. These newly installed radars in Raipur and Mangaluru will extend weather tracking across vast regions, aiding in better weather prediction and response during extreme conditions, while supporting national scientific and environmental goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:28 IST
  • India

Chhattisgarh and Karnataka marked a milestone in weather monitoring as they received their inaugural IMD Doppler weather radars. This development, part of India's Mission Mausam, aims to bolster severe weather tracking across the nation.

The radars, set up in Raipur and Mangaluru, offer advanced detection of extreme weather phenomena, covering broader areas in central and coastal regions. The initiative is a key step under the Make in India campaign, enhancing national capacities in weather forecasting.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the radars, emphasizing their role in safeguarding lives and property. Additionally, a solar power system and a new meteorological museum were introduced, highlighting India's commitment to scientific advancement and environmental sustainability.

