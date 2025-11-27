Left Menu

Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Decades

A devastating fire engulfed high-rise residential towers in Hong Kong, marking the city's worst disaster in 70 years. With 83 confirmed dead and over 280 missing, firefighters continued battling to control the blaze. The incident triggered a criminal investigation amid suspicions of negligence and unsafe renovation practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Hongkong | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:51 IST
Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters in Hong Kong faced an uphill battle for the second day as they struggled to control a massive blaze that engulfed seven high-rise residential towers, marking the city's deadliest disaster in seven decades.

By Thursday, the death toll had reached 83, with more than 280 people still missing, according to officials. In this tragic event, at least 76 individuals sustained injuries, including 15 in critical condition and 28 listed as serious.

Authorities have now launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire, which began the previous Wednesday. Preliminary findings suggest that flammable materials used in ongoing renovations exacerbated the spread of the flames.

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025