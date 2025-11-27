Naidu Pushes for Amaravati Recognition and Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his call for Amaravati's recognition as the state capital during a meeting with farmers on Thursday. Addressing farmers at the Secretariat, Naidu promised persistent negotiations with the Centre to acknowledge Amaravati's status.

The chief minister assured farmers that the state's development strategy involves extending the 'capital gains' timeline and reviewing key concerns, such as returnable plots and infrastructure issues. Naidu stressed the importance of Amaravati as the state's growth engine, promising development first benefits its farmers.

While hearing farmers' concerns about the Floor Space Index (FSI), Naidu expressed a commitment to weighing proposals for increasing it. Foreseeing a rise in land values, Naidu advised against selling plots prematurely, asserting that new projects like BITS-Pilani will aid Amaravati's urban growth. The CM further mentioned future land pooling phases to bolster the city's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)