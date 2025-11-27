Left Menu

Naidu Pushes for Amaravati Recognition and Growth

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of Amaravati's recognition as the state capital, addressing farmers' concerns over land pooling. He pledged ongoing dialogue with the Centre and promised development benefits for farmers, while exploring further urban expansion and infrastructure projects in the greenfield capital city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:49 IST
Naidu Pushes for Amaravati Recognition and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his call for Amaravati's recognition as the state capital during a meeting with farmers on Thursday. Addressing farmers at the Secretariat, Naidu promised persistent negotiations with the Centre to acknowledge Amaravati's status.

The chief minister assured farmers that the state's development strategy involves extending the 'capital gains' timeline and reviewing key concerns, such as returnable plots and infrastructure issues. Naidu stressed the importance of Amaravati as the state's growth engine, promising development first benefits its farmers.

While hearing farmers' concerns about the Floor Space Index (FSI), Naidu expressed a commitment to weighing proposals for increasing it. Foreseeing a rise in land values, Naidu advised against selling plots prematurely, asserting that new projects like BITS-Pilani will aid Amaravati's urban growth. The CM further mentioned future land pooling phases to bolster the city's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025