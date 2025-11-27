Left Menu

Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

Officials conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu city's Transport Nagar area. The operation, in coordination with local police and the Jammu Development Authority, resulted in the demolition of unauthorized structures. Residents opposed the move, citing longtime residency and lack of notification as key concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:27 IST
Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant anti-encroachment initiative took place in Jammu city on Thursday, according to officials.

Under the watchful eyes of the local police, teams from the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and the administration utilized bulldozers to dismantle illegal structures within the Transport Nagar area.

This operation is part of the JDA's ongoing campaign to reclaim encroached land throughout Jammu. However, local inhabitants have expressed strong objections, arguing that the eviction occurred without prior notice despite their decades-long residence in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

