Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

A significant anti-encroachment initiative took place in Jammu city on Thursday, according to officials.

Under the watchful eyes of the local police, teams from the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and the administration utilized bulldozers to dismantle illegal structures within the Transport Nagar area.

This operation is part of the JDA's ongoing campaign to reclaim encroached land throughout Jammu. However, local inhabitants have expressed strong objections, arguing that the eviction occurred without prior notice despite their decades-long residence in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)