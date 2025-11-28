Traffic Management Tightens: Nainital's Wedding Season Gets Regulations
Due to increased traffic congestion during the wedding season, authorities in Nainital's Haldwani district have implemented strict regulations. Processions are limited to 200 meters, and large lighting and loud music are banned. The SSP emphasized ensuring compliance via meetings and monitoring by local police.
In response to heightened traffic congestion during the wedding season, Haldwani authorities in Uttarakhand's Nainital district have rolled out stringent measures to avoid public disruption, as stated by an official.
These initiatives include restricting wedding processions to within 200 meters from the venue to prevent jams and ensure events occur smoothly and orderly, according to the official's announcement.
Additionally, large lighting fixtures and loud music equipment have been banned, with non-compliance leading to confiscation, as explained by the authorities.
These measures follow significant public inconvenience due to wedding processions obstructing roads in Haldwani, prompting Nainital SSP Manjunath TC to enforce these rules on Thursday.
The SSP has tasked police with closely monitoring wedding venues and upholding these regulations through meetings with venue operators, DJs, and lighting providers.
While banning large fixtures, hand-held lighting is allowed during processions.
Police station and outpost in-charges will bear responsibility for enforcing these guidelines, the SSP confirmed, urging the public to align wedding activities with traffic rules to maintain smooth flow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
