Devastating Floods in Southeast Asia: Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway

As Southeast Asia grapples with catastrophic flooding, the death toll has reached at least 129, prompting urgent rescue operations. Authorities are scrambling to restore power and communications across the worst-hit regions, including large areas of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In Sumatra, Indonesia's national disaster agency confirmed 72 fatalities. Communication lines and roads remain obstructed, with ongoing efforts to clear debris from landslides. Meanwhile, Thailand reports 55 deaths in Songkhla province, where floodwaters persist.

In Malaysia, the weakened tropical storm Senyar continues to pose threats, leaving two dead. The government has evacuated over 30,000 people to shelters, with ongoing rescue efforts. Heavy rains and rough seas remain a concern, particularly for small vessels at sea.