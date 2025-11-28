Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Southeast Asia: Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway

Floods across Southeast Asia have claimed at least 129 lives, with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand heavily impacted. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities restore power and communications. In Indonesia, Sumatra was severely hit, while in Thailand, 55 lives were lost in Songkhla province. Malaysia is managing the impacts of tropical storm Senyar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:00 IST
Devastating Floods in Southeast Asia: Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Southeast Asia grapples with catastrophic flooding, the death toll has reached at least 129, prompting urgent rescue operations. Authorities are scrambling to restore power and communications across the worst-hit regions, including large areas of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In Sumatra, Indonesia's national disaster agency confirmed 72 fatalities. Communication lines and roads remain obstructed, with ongoing efforts to clear debris from landslides. Meanwhile, Thailand reports 55 deaths in Songkhla province, where floodwaters persist.

In Malaysia, the weakened tropical storm Senyar continues to pose threats, leaving two dead. The government has evacuated over 30,000 people to shelters, with ongoing rescue efforts. Heavy rains and rough seas remain a concern, particularly for small vessels at sea.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
2
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
3
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China
4
Sri Lanka's Flood Crisis: A Nation Battles Nature's Fury

Sri Lanka's Flood Crisis: A Nation Battles Nature's Fury

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025