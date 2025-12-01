Tragedy in Shimla: Road Accident Claims Senior's Life
An 88-year-old woman died and four others were injured following a car accident in Shimla. The car veered off the road and fell onto another, killing the elderly woman instantly. The injured are recovering at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.
An 88-year-old woman lost her life and four others were injured in a tragic road accident in Shimla, police reported.
The vehicle carrying the victims veered off the road, plunging onto another car below, resulting in the woman's instant death. The surviving injured victims are receiving treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.
Local residents witnessed the accident and promptly alerted authorities, who arrived to conduct rescue operations. Officials confirmed the incident and registered a case for further investigation.
