Mumbai's Air Quality Sees Notable Improvement Amid Pollution Crackdown

In a concerted effort to combat air pollution, Mumbai's air quality has shown remarkable progress since November 26. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has attributed this improvement to the implementation of several pollution-control measures and has issued show-cause notices to 482 construction sites for breaching pollution norms.

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasized the importance of strict regulatory action against both private and public projects in violation of the BMC's 28-point guidelines. The civic body also highlighted the critical role of increased wind speeds, effective enforcement actions, and shifts towards cleaner fuels in sectors like bakeries and crematoria in enhancing the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The BMC has mobilized 94 ward-level flying squads to ensure compliance with pollution mitigation protocols. These teams are actively monitoring construction projects and metro stretches for violations, relying on sensor-based AQI assessments to guide enforcement measures. This initiative underscores the city's commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)