Left Menu

Mumbai's Air Quality Sees Notable Improvement Amid Pollution Crackdown

Mumbai's air quality has improved significantly since November 26 due to various pollution-control measures. The BMC issued show-cause notices to 482 construction sites for violations, with 264 receiving 'stop-work' orders. Enhanced wind speeds and measures like misting and water sprinkling contributed to the improved AQI levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:54 IST
Mumbai's Air Quality Sees Notable Improvement Amid Pollution Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to combat air pollution, Mumbai's air quality has shown remarkable progress since November 26. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has attributed this improvement to the implementation of several pollution-control measures and has issued show-cause notices to 482 construction sites for breaching pollution norms.

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasized the importance of strict regulatory action against both private and public projects in violation of the BMC's 28-point guidelines. The civic body also highlighted the critical role of increased wind speeds, effective enforcement actions, and shifts towards cleaner fuels in sectors like bakeries and crematoria in enhancing the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The BMC has mobilized 94 ward-level flying squads to ensure compliance with pollution mitigation protocols. These teams are actively monitoring construction projects and metro stretches for violations, relying on sensor-based AQI assessments to guide enforcement measures. This initiative underscores the city's commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India in a 'sweet spot', GDP growth to grow over 7 pc this fiscal: FICCI President

India in a 'sweet spot', GDP growth to grow over 7 pc this fiscal: FICCI Pre...

 India
2
Max Healthcare ties up with Australian university for medical research

Max Healthcare ties up with Australian university for medical research

 India
3
RatnaVeer Precision Engineering launches QIP issue to raise Rs 211 cr

RatnaVeer Precision Engineering launches QIP issue to raise Rs 211 cr

 India
4
Tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly in days to come: LG Kavinder Gupta

Tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly in days to come: LG Kavinder Gup...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025