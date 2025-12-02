Sberbank keen on large-scale infrastructure projects in India

Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, is interested in partnership and participation in large-scale infrastructure projects in India.

''We recognize the potential benefits of participating in large-scale infrastructural projects and expanding partnerships across various sectors — we already possess all necessary tools within Sber to achieve these goals,'' Sber branch in India CEO Ivan Nosov said in a statement.

The bank is actively involved in providing consultancy support for businesses entering new markets, helping them find suitable partners in India upon request, exploring opportunities for technological advancements and artificial intelligence applications, and supporting cultural exchange programmes, he said.

According to the CEO of Sberbank in India, Sber has been operating in India for 15 years now, with offices in Delhi and Mumbai as well as its own IT hub in Bengaluru.

He pointed to growing interest in developing cooperation from both Russian and Indian clients. Most transactions between India and Russia are conducted in national currencies, which has made trade between the two countries more stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)