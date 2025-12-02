C-17 airlifts para field hospital to Colombo, Army deploys integrated task force to aid Sri Lanka

A C-17 transport aircraft of the IAF on Tuesday airlifted a para field hospital unit from Agra to Colombo, while the Indian Army deployed an integrated task force -- a self-contained composite HADR contingent -- under Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide critical relief, restore essential services and support families in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka.

Alos, the Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopters continued humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, airlifting more than eight tonnes of relief material and evacuating 65 survivors, including foreign nationals, critically-ill patients and a pregnant woman, a senior IAF official said.

The C-17 aircraft with equipment and 73 medical professionals from Agra landed in Colombo in the evening, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army in a post on X said it is deploying an integrated task force, a high-readiness, self-contained composite HADR contingent, as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, adding that the force ''stands firmly'' with Sri Lanka in its hour of need.

''As part of the national commitment of #NeighbourhoodFirst, the Indian Army is deploying an Integrated Task Force, a high-readiness, self-contained composite HADR contingent from the Shatrujeet Brigade to provide critical relief, restore essential services and support families in Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone Ditwah,'' the Army said.

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, loss of life and widespread disruptions across Sri Lanka, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to provide urgent rescue and HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) support to "our closest maritime neighbour", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

India has delivered 53 tonnes of relief material to Sri Lanka via air and sea since November 28, the MEA had said.

In its post on Tuesday, the Army said, "The mission embodies our civilisational pledge of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - The World is One Family, as the Indian Army stands firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need." On Monday, the Indian Defence Ministry shared an update on Operation Sagar Bandhu on X.

"IAF continued rescue and relief operations today, airlifting and air-dropping nearly 6 tonnes of critical supplies and medicines to inaccessible areas. ''A total of 96 people – including 11 children and 5 critically-injured – were rescued from Kotmale, Irunguwatta and Ganthuna and shifted to safe locations. Operations are ongoing in close coordination with MEA and Sri Lankan authorities," it said.

New Delhi has delivered aid to Colombo both through sea and aerial routes, using the IAF's transport aircraft and frontline naval platforms.

INS Sukanya has entered Trincomalee with relief material, further strengthening the ongoing efforts.

Soon after the cyclone struck Sri Lanka, the Government of India, in coordination with the Sri Lankan authorities, delivered 9.5 tonnes of emergency rations from two Indian Navy ships -- aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frigate INS Udyagiri -- in Colombo.

The two ships were present in Colombo as part of an international fleet review to mark the 75th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, and were tasked at short notice to provide immediate relief, a senior Navy official said.

India also deployed three IAF aircraft for airlifting another 31.5 tonnes of relief material, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, the MEA said on Monday.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

As of Monday, 390 people have been killed, with 352 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

