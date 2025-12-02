Left Menu

Tender process for Gaimukh-Mira-Bhayandar Metro Line 10 project to start by Dec 15

Tender process for the construction of ambitious Metro Line 10 project, connecting Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk in Mira-Bhayandar, is likely to commence by December 15, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday.

Tender process for the construction of ambitious Metro Line 10 project, connecting Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk in Mira-Bhayandar, is likely to commence by December 15, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday. He made the announcement after a high-level meeting held at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) headquarters.

''The Metro Line 10 project between Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira-Bhayandar) is progressing rapidly. We are confident that the tender process for this crucial line will start by December 15,'' he said in a release. The Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk route is an entirely elevated corridor spanning 9.718 kilometers. The estimated cost for the massive undertaking is approximately Rs 8,000 crore, with a target completion date set for 2030.

The line is crucial for enhancing regional connectivity, and it is projected to serve 4.66 lakh daily passengers by 2031.

The project proposes five key stations along the route, which will be identified by the Green line colour -- Gaimukh Reti Bandar, Chena Gaon, Varsova Gaon, Kashimira and Miragaon. The depot for the maintenance and storage of the rolling stock is proposed at Mogarpada (ML-4 Depot).

''The process of obtaining forest permits, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), mangrove, wildlife protection department permits, and environmentally sensitive area permits required for the project is underway,'' the release said.

