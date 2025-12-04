World Meteorological Organization predicts a weak La Nina

A weak La Nina may affect global weather patterns during the next three months, according to a World Meteorological Organization prediction published on Thursday.

Though the La Nina pattern involves the temporary cooling of temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, many regions are still expected to be warmer than normal - increasing the chance of floods and droughts, which can impact crops, the WMO said. There is a 55% probability that there could be a weak La Nina from this month until February next year, the WMO predicted. In mid-November 2025, oceanic and atmospheric indicators show borderline La Nina conditions, it added.

There is a 65% to 75% chance that neutral conditions are likely for January to March and February to April 2026 respectively, the WMO said. The U.N. weather agency said it is not likely there will be an El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon that fuels tropical cyclones in the Pacific and boosts rainfall and flood risk in parts of the Americas and elsewhere.

Seasonal forecasts and their impact on weather can translate into millions of dollars of economic savings for agriculture, energy, health and transport, said the WMO, adding thousands of lives can also be saved by preparing response actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)