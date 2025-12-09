Left Menu

Market Moves: Global Bonds Steady, Stocks Drift Awaiting Fed Decisions

Global markets stabilize as traders focus on the Federal Reserve meeting and export of Nvidia chips to China. The Reserve Bank of Australia keeps rates steady, warning inflation could push rates higher, while ECB comments induce market reactions. Fed's decisions are closely monitored amid global economic uncertainties.

Updated: 09-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:02 IST
The global financial landscape saw a brief respite on Tuesday as bond selloffs paused and stocks hovered in anticipation of important announcements from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

As the world waits for the Federal Reserve's meeting outcomes, concerns regarding Japan's fiscal policies have led to increased Japanese bond yields, influencing global markets. With a possible rate cut on the horizon, investors remain on alert for any surprises in projections or policy changes.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's expanded chip trade with China sparks market reactions. Despite the calm in stock performance, Nvidia's shares rose slightly, while Chinese tech stocks dipped. The situation highlights the interconnected nature of global tech and finance markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

