Fire Erupts in Delhi's Historical Hamdard Building

A fire broke out on the first floor of the Hamdard Building in Delhi. Prompt response by five fire tenders managed to bring the blaze under control in about 42 minutes. Authorities are working to ensure no individuals are trapped inside the building.

Updated: 10-12-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire incident occurred on the first floor of the Hamdard Building, located at Delhi's Asaf Ali Road, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials.

The blaze originated in the packing materials section, prompting immediate action to check for any trapped individuals. At 3.03 pm, DFS received an emergency call and swiftly dispatched five fire tenders to the scene, successfully containing the fire by 3.45 pm.

Cooling operations are currently in progress to prevent any potential flare-ups, as the situation is cautiously monitored. Authorities remain vigilant to ensure the safety of the premises and its occupants.

