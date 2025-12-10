Fire Erupts in Delhi's Historical Hamdard Building

A fire incident occurred on the first floor of the Hamdard Building, located at Delhi's Asaf Ali Road, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials.

The blaze originated in the packing materials section, prompting immediate action to check for any trapped individuals. At 3.03 pm, DFS received an emergency call and swiftly dispatched five fire tenders to the scene, successfully containing the fire by 3.45 pm.

Cooling operations are currently in progress to prevent any potential flare-ups, as the situation is cautiously monitored. Authorities remain vigilant to ensure the safety of the premises and its occupants.