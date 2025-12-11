Left Menu

Odisha's Cold Wave Crisis: Communities and Wildlife Struggle to Cope

Intense cold in Odisha disrupted normal life, with minimum temperatures below 10°C in several regions. Kandhamal faced severe conditions with fatalities among wildlife. Authorities responded with measures for impacted communities. The cold wave has hit agriculture, especially in regions with temperature lows like Semiliguda and Phulbani.

The people of Odisha, particularly in areas like Kandhamal and Koraput, are enduring a harsh cold wave. Temperatures have plummeted below 10 degree Celsius in at least 15 locations across the state, according to officials.

In Kandhamal district, residents face extreme cold, with Semiliguda recording 3.5 degree Celsius and Phulbani at 5.2 degree Celsius. The cold wave forces people indoors from early evening until the morning, severely affecting daily activities. The homeless in regions like G. Udaygiri, Daringbadi, and Kotagarh struggle the most, relying on fires for warmth.

Wildlife is not spared, as fish and birds in Kandhamal have been found dead due to the biting cold. Agriculture is also suffering, impacting vegetable and banana crops. In response, local authorities are setting up night shelters and distributing blankets in the hardest-hit areas to provide some relief.

