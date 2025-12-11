Mumbai's New OC Amnesty Scheme: A Game Changer for Thousands

The Maharashtra government is set to revolutionize the housing sector in Mumbai with a revised occupancy certificate (OC) amnesty scheme, revealed Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the assembly's winter session in Nagpur on Thursday.

This new initiative aims to regularize nearly 20,000 buildings in Mumbai that have been denied occupancy certificates due to minor plan deviations. Shinde emphasized that over 10 lakh residents who have faced legal and financial difficulties would benefit greatly from this decision.

Along with easing the double property tax burden, this scheme will facilitate access to home loans and enhance property resale values. The urban development department is gearing up to replicate the policy in other municipal corporations across Maharashtra, promising significant transformation for the health and education sectors as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)