Left Menu

Mumbai's New OC Amnesty Scheme: A Game Changer for Thousands

The Maharashtra government introduces a revised occupancy certificate amnesty scheme, benefiting over 10 lakh residents in Mumbai by reducing legal and financial burdens. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde announced the plan to regularize nearly 20,000 buildings lacking OCs, improving property values and home loan access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:35 IST
Mumbai's New OC Amnesty Scheme: A Game Changer for Thousands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is set to revolutionize the housing sector in Mumbai with a revised occupancy certificate (OC) amnesty scheme, revealed Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the assembly's winter session in Nagpur on Thursday.

This new initiative aims to regularize nearly 20,000 buildings in Mumbai that have been denied occupancy certificates due to minor plan deviations. Shinde emphasized that over 10 lakh residents who have faced legal and financial difficulties would benefit greatly from this decision.

Along with easing the double property tax burden, this scheme will facilitate access to home loans and enhance property resale values. The urban development department is gearing up to replicate the policy in other municipal corporations across Maharashtra, promising significant transformation for the health and education sectors as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025