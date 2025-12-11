Transforming Trash: India's Ambitious Waste-to-Wealth Initiatives

India is making progress in its waste management efforts, as 44% of identified dump sites have been successfully cleared, leading to the reclamation of over 7,900 acres of land. The Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, informed the Lok Sabha of these developments on Thursday with an emphasis on ongoing initiatives.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, the Indian government is actively supporting waste management projects, including the establishment of waste-to-energy plants. State and Union territories have had their action plans approved for waste-to-electricity and bio-methanation facilities, with investments totaling Rs 2,318 crore, of which Rs 698.29 crore is the central share.

Minister Sahu highlighted the construction progress, noting that 16 waste-to-electricity plants are operational, and 6 more are underway. Initiatives are also in place to set up 500 new 'waste-to-wealth' plants to promote a circular economy, including 145 compressed biogas plants under the GOBARdhan scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)