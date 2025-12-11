Left Menu

Transforming Trash: India's Ambitious Waste-to-Wealth Initiatives

India is making strides in waste management with 44% of identified dump sites cleared, reclaiming over 7,900 acres. Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, state-approved initiatives are underway for waste-to-energy developments, supported by significant central funding. Plans include new 'waste-to-wealth' plants to foster a circular economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:46 IST
Transforming Trash: India's Ambitious Waste-to-Wealth Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making progress in its waste management efforts, as 44% of identified dump sites have been successfully cleared, leading to the reclamation of over 7,900 acres of land. The Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, informed the Lok Sabha of these developments on Thursday with an emphasis on ongoing initiatives.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, the Indian government is actively supporting waste management projects, including the establishment of waste-to-energy plants. State and Union territories have had their action plans approved for waste-to-electricity and bio-methanation facilities, with investments totaling Rs 2,318 crore, of which Rs 698.29 crore is the central share.

Minister Sahu highlighted the construction progress, noting that 16 waste-to-electricity plants are operational, and 6 more are underway. Initiatives are also in place to set up 500 new 'waste-to-wealth' plants to promote a circular economy, including 145 compressed biogas plants under the GOBARdhan scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025