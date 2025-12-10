Left Menu

Sound of Silence: Technical Glitches Disrupt Karnataka Assembly

A malfunctioning sound system forced Speaker U T Khader to adjourn the Karnataka Legislative Assembly temporarily. The microphones failed during a Bills session, sparking jibes from opposition BJP members about government inefficiency. Proceedings were paused for ten minutes before resuming post-repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:57 IST
Sound of Silence: Technical Glitches Disrupt Karnataka Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

A malfunctioning sound system brought the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to a temporary halt on Wednesday, prompting Speaker U T Khader to call for a brief adjournment. The glitch rendered microphones inactive just as Bills were being tabled, causing significant disruption.

The incident followed Speaker Khader's reprimand of ruling Congress members for their lack of response during a voice vote, a situation that opposition BJP members quickly exploited. The BJP seized the opportunity to criticize the Congress's governance, joking that the technical failure was indicative of broader governmental inefficiencies.

With the sound system offline, proceedings were suspended for ten minutes until the technical issues were resolved, allowing the assembly to resume normal operations shortly thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025