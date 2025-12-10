Sound of Silence: Technical Glitches Disrupt Karnataka Assembly
A malfunctioning sound system forced Speaker U T Khader to adjourn the Karnataka Legislative Assembly temporarily. The microphones failed during a Bills session, sparking jibes from opposition BJP members about government inefficiency. Proceedings were paused for ten minutes before resuming post-repairs.
A malfunctioning sound system brought the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to a temporary halt on Wednesday, prompting Speaker U T Khader to call for a brief adjournment. The glitch rendered microphones inactive just as Bills were being tabled, causing significant disruption.
The incident followed Speaker Khader's reprimand of ruling Congress members for their lack of response during a voice vote, a situation that opposition BJP members quickly exploited. The BJP seized the opportunity to criticize the Congress's governance, joking that the technical failure was indicative of broader governmental inefficiencies.
With the sound system offline, proceedings were suspended for ten minutes until the technical issues were resolved, allowing the assembly to resume normal operations shortly thereafter.
