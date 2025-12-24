Left Menu

ISRO's Landmark LVM3 Mission: A Testament to Visionary Pioneers

ISRO successfully launched the LVM3 mission, marking a milestone by deploying the largest commercial communication satellite into Low Earth Orbit and carrying the heaviest payload ever launched from India. This achievement exemplifies the dedication of ISRO's team and stands on the foundational vision of India's space program pioneers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:41 IST
On Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge applauded ISRO for its triumphant LVM3 mission launch, attributing this success to the visionary groundwork of India's space pioneers. Celebrations echoed nationwide as ISRO's scientists and engineers received accolades for setting new benchmarks in space exploration.

The mission marked two significant milestones: the deployment of the largest commercial communication satellite in Low Earth Orbit and the heaviest payload launched from Indian soil, weighing 6,100 kg. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, recognized this feat as a testament to India's scientific excellence.

ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket, synonymous with strength and dubbed 'Bahubali,' was integral to placing the 6,100 kg BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit. This milestone underlines ISRO's commitment to innovation and international collaboration, notably with NewSpace India Ltd and US firm AST SpaceMobile, to advance global satellite communication.

