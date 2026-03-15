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Tragedy Strikes Jamtara: Student's Death Sparks Investigation

In Jharkhand's Jamtara district, a Class 11 student named Chamoli Tudu died after alleged delays in receiving medical treatment. Her family accused the school of negligence. The warden was suspended, and an investigation is underway. State Health Minister promised financial aid for the family and legal actions based on the probe's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamtara | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jamtara: Student's Death Sparks Investigation
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  • Country:
  • India

A student's tragic death in Jharkhand's Jamtara district has sparked outrage and led to the suspension of a school warden amid allegations of negligence.

Chamoli Tudu, a Class 11 student, reportedly died due to delays in receiving medical treatment. Her family alleges that the school failed to promptly hospitalize her despite her worsening condition.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari has directed a probe and assured financial compensation for the family, promising strict action if negligence is found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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