Tragedy Strikes Jamtara: Student's Death Sparks Investigation

A student's tragic death in Jharkhand's Jamtara district has sparked outrage and led to the suspension of a school warden amid allegations of negligence.

Chamoli Tudu, a Class 11 student, reportedly died due to delays in receiving medical treatment. Her family alleges that the school failed to promptly hospitalize her despite her worsening condition.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari has directed a probe and assured financial compensation for the family, promising strict action if negligence is found.

(With inputs from agencies.)