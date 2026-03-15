Netanyahu Dispels Death Rumors with Caffeinated Humor

In an unexpected move to counter false rumors, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used humor to reassure the public of his well-being. A video released on Sunday showed him sipping coffee in Jerusalem, dispelling Iranian media's reports of his supposed injury or death.

The video, authenticated by Reuters through file imagery, features Netanyahu quipping about the Hebrew slang for 'dead,' which can mean being passionate about someone or something. 'I'm crazy about coffee,' he remarked, adding, 'I'm crazy about my people.'

Netanyahu has maintained a strong presence despite limited media access due to recent conflicts, visiting areas affected by Iranian missiles and organizing press conferences through video links, bypassing current emergency restrictions on public gatherings in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)