Nuclear Momentum: India's Reforms to Propel Jaitapur Project

India's recent nuclear reforms are anticipated to finally push forward the long-stalled Jaitapur nuclear power project in Maharashtra, according to a senior French minister. With an immense capacity of nearly 10,000 MW, the project's discussions continue, said Roland Lescure, France's Minister for Economy, Finance, and Energy.

The Indian government introduced several energy sector reforms last year, spearheaded by the SHANTI Act, which limits operator liabilities to attract more private, including foreign, involvement in nuclear energy. The Jaitapur project, led by France's Électricité de France, remains delayed due to technical and commercial negotiations.

During his visit, Lescure remarked on the strong yet imbalanced Indo-French investment relations, pointing out that while France has significantly invested in India, Indian investments in France lag behind. Highlighting France's low-carbon energy and infrastructure, he encouraged India to boost its economic presence in France.

