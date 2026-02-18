Nuclear Momentum: India's Reforms to Propel Jaitapur Project
India's nuclear power reforms aim to advance the Jaitapur project, a collaboration with French EDF. The SHANTI Act's liability cap intends to attract private investment. French minister Roland Lescure emphasizes stronger Indo-French economic ties, calling for increased Indian investment in France amidst ongoing India-France strategic partnerships.
- Country:
- India
India's recent nuclear reforms are anticipated to finally push forward the long-stalled Jaitapur nuclear power project in Maharashtra, according to a senior French minister. With an immense capacity of nearly 10,000 MW, the project's discussions continue, said Roland Lescure, France's Minister for Economy, Finance, and Energy.
The Indian government introduced several energy sector reforms last year, spearheaded by the SHANTI Act, which limits operator liabilities to attract more private, including foreign, involvement in nuclear energy. The Jaitapur project, led by France's Électricité de France, remains delayed due to technical and commercial negotiations.
During his visit, Lescure remarked on the strong yet imbalanced Indo-French investment relations, pointing out that while France has significantly invested in India, Indian investments in France lag behind. Highlighting France's low-carbon energy and infrastructure, he encouraged India to boost its economic presence in France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP
India, France Launch AI Health Centre at AIIMS to Drive Digital Medicine
Political Tensions Surge in France Amid Activist's Murder and Bomb Threat
UN Rights Experts Condemn ‘Disinformation Attacks’ on Francesca Albanese
Political Tensions Ignite in France After Activist's Death