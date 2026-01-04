Winter Chill Engulfs North India: Fog and Sub-Zero Temperatures Intensify
North India faces severe winter conditions with sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, dense fog in Rajasthan, and a cold wave in Delhi. The IMD predicts light rain or snow in higher regions, with an AQI of 307. Temperatures are set to decrease further in Central and East India.
North India is gripped by a severe winter chill as temperatures continue to plummet. With the national capital of Delhi registering a maximum temperature of only 17.3 degrees Celsius, conditions are expected to remain harsh in the coming days.
The dense fog significantly disrupted visibility in Rajasthan, where Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a numbing low of 1.1 degrees Celsius. The region is in the midst of Chilla-e-Kalan, marked by frigid nights.
Meanwhile, Kashmir experiences sub-zero temperatures with no snowfall in the valley. The infamous cold wave is anticipated to affect isolated places in Delhi until January 6, while the IMD forecasts light snow or rainfall in higher reaches of Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the upcoming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
