Tripura Schools Shut Down Amid Intense Cold Wave
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has decided to close all schools from January 6 to 10 due to a severe cold wave sweeping the state. The India Meteorological Department reports a significant drop in temperatures. The cold conditions are expected to persist for the next few days.
- Country:
- India
In response to an ongoing severe cold wave, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared the closure of all schools in the state from January 6 to 10. The northeastern state has experienced a considerable drop in temperatures over the past week.
The India Meteorological Department's Agartala centre reported that the minimum temperature has fallen by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius from the usual, causing a noticeable chill.
IMD's Agartala head, Partha Roy, noted that the maximum temperature reached 16.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, 8.6 degrees lower than normal. The cold spell, accompanied by fog, is expected to last for several more days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- schools
- closure
- cold wave
- Manik Saha
- weather
- IMD
- temperature
- fog
- northeast India
ALSO READ
Winter Weather Chaos: Flight Cancellations Hit Schiphol
Winter Weather Grounds 124 Flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport
Root and Brook Shine Amid Weather-Disrupted Ashes Test Opener
IMD and Tripura Partner to Bolster Weather Forecasting
Throngs of Devotees Flock to Temples for Year-End Prayers Amid Chilly Weather