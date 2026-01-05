Left Menu

Tripura Schools Shut Down Amid Intense Cold Wave

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has decided to close all schools from January 6 to 10 due to a severe cold wave sweeping the state. The India Meteorological Department reports a significant drop in temperatures. The cold conditions are expected to persist for the next few days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:09 IST
In response to an ongoing severe cold wave, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared the closure of all schools in the state from January 6 to 10. The northeastern state has experienced a considerable drop in temperatures over the past week.

The India Meteorological Department's Agartala centre reported that the minimum temperature has fallen by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius from the usual, causing a noticeable chill.

IMD's Agartala head, Partha Roy, noted that the maximum temperature reached 16.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, 8.6 degrees lower than normal. The cold spell, accompanied by fog, is expected to last for several more days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

