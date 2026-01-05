Tripura Schools Shut Down Amid Intense Cold Wave

In response to an ongoing severe cold wave, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared the closure of all schools in the state from January 6 to 10. The northeastern state has experienced a considerable drop in temperatures over the past week.

The India Meteorological Department's Agartala centre reported that the minimum temperature has fallen by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius from the usual, causing a noticeable chill.

IMD's Agartala head, Partha Roy, noted that the maximum temperature reached 16.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, 8.6 degrees lower than normal. The cold spell, accompanied by fog, is expected to last for several more days.

(With inputs from agencies.)