Odisha Forest Officers Foil Turtle Smuggling Operation

In a significant operation, forest department officers in Odisha's Malkangiri district successfully intercepted a smuggling operation involving 210 live Indian flap shell turtles on Monday. The turtles, concealed in 10 gunny bags, were discovered in a vehicle within a forested region near MV-62 village.

Upon the approach of forest personnel, the driver and accomplices managed to flee the scene, leaving behind the SUV and its illegal cargo. Malkangiri Divisional Forest Officer Sai Karan confirmed that a wildlife offence case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The rescued turtles, reportedly being transported from Andhra Pradesh, are now in safe custody, with further legal actions pending as per the Wildlife Protection Act. The seized reptiles have an estimated market value of Rs 4 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)