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Uttar Pradesh CM Orders Respectful Recruitment Practices

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath instructs recruitment boards to avoid remarks offending any individual or community's dignity or religious sentiments. A controversial exam question sparked tensions within the ruling BJP and among Brahmin community members. An inquiry has been ordered by the UP Police Recruitment Board into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Orders Respectful Recruitment Practices
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated recruitment boards to maintain decorum and refrain from making remarks that could be perceived as undignified or offensive to any individual or community. This directive follows a contentious question in a police recruitment exam.

The controversy erupted when an exam question asked candidates to identify a person who 'changes according to the opportunity,' listing options including 'pandit.' The term's inclusion drew sharp criticism from Brahmin community leaders and sparked a political row within the ruling BJP.

In response, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has launched an inquiry into the examination process. The board has stressed its commitment to maintaining the security and confidentiality of the examination materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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