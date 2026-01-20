Left Menu

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi Dreams Big Amid Spirited Municipal Gains

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi defends his vision for a hijab-wearing Prime Minister, challenging critics by associating opposition with Pakistan’s outlook. Despite political backlash, AIMIM gains traction in Maharashtra's municipal elections, marking significant victories, notably in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which underscores its rising influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:16 IST
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi Dreams Big Amid Spirited Municipal Gains
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi addressed criticism about his vision of a hijab-wearing Indian Prime Minister, asserting that opposition to this idea resonates with 'the language of Pakistan.' He accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of politicizing the issue, pointing out that it was Fadnavis who first broached the subject.

Owaisi reiterated that his remarks were consistent with statements made over the past two years, expressing his dream of seeing a hijabi woman as the country's leader. The comments came amid Fadnavis's assurance that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor would be from Mahayuti, Hindu, and Marathi, sparking Owaisi's defense of his stand as neither controversial nor unconstitutional.

The AIMIM leader's remarks coincided with the party's success in Maharashtra's local body elections, where it made remarkable gains in cities like Mumbai, Solapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. AIMIM's improved performance reflects robust grassroots campaigning, while the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition dominated the overall polls with 1,824 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy and Cultural Heritage

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy and Cultural Heritage

 India
2
India Bolsters Nepal's Election with Vital Support

India Bolsters Nepal's Election with Vital Support

 Nepal
3
Uncapped Talent Joins Wales Squad for 2026 Six Nations

Uncapped Talent Joins Wales Squad for 2026 Six Nations

 Global
4
UAE President's Pledge for Global Peace

UAE President's Pledge for Global Peace

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026