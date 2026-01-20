AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi Dreams Big Amid Spirited Municipal Gains

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi addressed criticism about his vision of a hijab-wearing Indian Prime Minister, asserting that opposition to this idea resonates with 'the language of Pakistan.' He accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of politicizing the issue, pointing out that it was Fadnavis who first broached the subject.

Owaisi reiterated that his remarks were consistent with statements made over the past two years, expressing his dream of seeing a hijabi woman as the country's leader. The comments came amid Fadnavis's assurance that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor would be from Mahayuti, Hindu, and Marathi, sparking Owaisi's defense of his stand as neither controversial nor unconstitutional.

The AIMIM leader's remarks coincided with the party's success in Maharashtra's local body elections, where it made remarkable gains in cities like Mumbai, Solapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. AIMIM's improved performance reflects robust grassroots campaigning, while the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition dominated the overall polls with 1,824 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)