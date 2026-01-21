Undersea Cable Fault Plunges Bornholm into Darkness

A significant power outage due to an undersea cable issue has left the Danish island of Bornholm without electricity, according to local supplier Trefor El-Net Ost.

The fault occurred in the cable linking Bornholm to Sweden, causing the island's power supply to cease at 10:16 am, as reported by the public broadcaster DR. The exact reason for the cable failure remains unknown.

Emergency services responded by activating a power plant in Ronne, a move expected to gradually restore electricity, although full power recovery might take several hours, as indicated by TV2 television.

