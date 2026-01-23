Unlocking the Secrets of Brain Development: A Revolutionary Study

Scientists at BRIC-RGCB have released a pivotal study focusing on brain development and the maintenance of neural stem cells, offering pathways to innovative treatments for neurological disorders.

Recently published in the esteemed Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study reveals the existence of a previously unknown class of neural stem cells, Notch-independent Hes1-expressing neural stem cells (NIHes1 NSCs), which function independently of the Notch signalling pathway.

This groundbreaking discovery, led by Dr Jackson James, could significantly reshape the scientific understanding of neurogenesis and neural stem cell diversity, underscoring India's growing impact on global science.

