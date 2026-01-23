Left Menu

Unlocking the Secrets of Brain Development: A Revolutionary Study

A study by BRIC-RGCB scientists has unveiled new insights into brain development and neural stem cell maintenance, potentially paving the way for advanced therapies in neurological conditions. This research introduces a novel type of neural stem cell and highlights India's role in global scientific contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:18 IST
Unlocking the Secrets of Brain Development: A Revolutionary Study
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Scientists at BRIC-RGCB have released a pivotal study focusing on brain development and the maintenance of neural stem cells, offering pathways to innovative treatments for neurological disorders.

Recently published in the esteemed Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study reveals the existence of a previously unknown class of neural stem cells, Notch-independent Hes1-expressing neural stem cells (NIHes1 NSCs), which function independently of the Notch signalling pathway.

This groundbreaking discovery, led by Dr Jackson James, could significantly reshape the scientific understanding of neurogenesis and neural stem cell diversity, underscoring India's growing impact on global science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

 Nepal
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

 Global
3
Turkish Court Denies Imamoglu's Degree Lawsuit, Blocking Presidential Bid

Turkish Court Denies Imamoglu's Degree Lawsuit, Blocking Presidential Bid

 Turkey
4
High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026