Inferno in Karachi: The Tragedy at Gul Plaza

The devastating fire at Gul Plaza in Karachi, which claimed 67 lives, has exposed critical safety oversights and delayed emergency responses. Eyewitness accounts reveal chaos as smoke filled the multi-storey building, with many exits locked and poor ventilation exacerbating the situation.

The fire, which emerged from an artificial flower shop, spotlighted longstanding building safety violations ignored by authorities for years. Building inspections consistently noted deficiencies, yet corrective actions were seemingly neglected. Survivors recounted harrowing escapes amidst failed rescue efforts.

This disaster marks Karachi's deadliest fire in over a decade, highlighting severe gaps in safety compliance and emergency readiness, with urban planning and fire safety enforcement now receiving intensified scrutiny for future prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)