Ukraine's Energy Crisis Deepens Amid Escalating Russian Strikes

In a chilling escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia executed a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The latest assault plunged 1.2 million properties into darkness, with 800,000 in Kyiv and 400,000 in Chernihiv facing power outages as temperatures plummeted to -10 degrees Celsius.

Despite U.S.-brokered talks continuing in the UAE, there were no signs of compromise. The capital city, Kyiv, was rocked by explosions, leaving one dead and several injured. In Kharkiv, drone strikes damaged multiple districts, including a dormitory and medical facilities, intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

The bombardment represents one of the heaviest campaigns against Ukraine's power grid since 2022, employing drones and missiles to target energy hubs. As emergency crews rushed to restore vital services, the Ukrainian government condemned the relentless attacks as a violation of human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)