Tragic Roadside Discovery: Body Found Under Vehicle Sparks Investigation

A man was taken into custody after a body was found underneath his car. Despite the driver's claim of not seeing anything after a potential collision, the incident was reported by passersby. The deceased has been identified, and authorities are thoroughly investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A gripping incident unfolded when a man was detained after authorities discovered a body attached to his vehicle. The shocking revelation came after passersby alerted the police when they noticed the body.

The driver, Parvendra Pratap Singh, stated he felt something hit his car several kilometers back but due to heavy rain, was unable to verify anything. The body, identified as Gharendra Kumar Singh, was later found in the Sadar Kotwali area.

Circle Officer Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay confirmed ongoing investigations from multiple angles. The police have taken the car and driver into custody, and further investigation continues.

