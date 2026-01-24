Tragic Roadside Discovery: Body Found Under Vehicle Sparks Investigation

A gripping incident unfolded when a man was detained after authorities discovered a body attached to his vehicle. The shocking revelation came after passersby alerted the police when they noticed the body.

The driver, Parvendra Pratap Singh, stated he felt something hit his car several kilometers back but due to heavy rain, was unable to verify anything. The body, identified as Gharendra Kumar Singh, was later found in the Sadar Kotwali area.

Circle Officer Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay confirmed ongoing investigations from multiple angles. The police have taken the car and driver into custody, and further investigation continues.