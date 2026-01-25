Perilous Search Efforts in Java's Muddy Landslide Aftermath
Indonesian rescuers are battling difficult conditions to find dozens missing after a massive landslide in Java, which killed at least 11 people. Over 230 residents have been evacuated. Rescue workers face unstable terrain, necessitating manual efforts. Authorities vow to tackle land conversion in disaster-prone areas to prevent future tragedies.
Indonesian rescuers fought against massive mud and debris Sunday, searching for dozens of people missing after a devastating landslide. Triggered by heavy rainfall, the landslide on Java island killed at least 11 individuals, with 34 homes buried in the process.
Despite the challenges, rescuers are working tirelessly to find survivors. Equipment remains largely unused due to unstable ground, forcing workers to rely on manual methods. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, visiting the affected area, promised initiatives to prevent such disasters.
Search efforts are ongoing as authorities deploy multiple resources, including drones and K-9 units. The disaster highlights the risks faced during Indonesia's rainy season, which often brings deadly landslides and floods to vulnerable regions.
