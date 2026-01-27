Left Menu

Mysterious Demise of Elephant in Odisha Forest

A female wild elephant was discovered dead in Odisha's Bolangir district. Local residents found the carcass in the Muribahal range and alerted forest officials. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, with a postmortem planned to uncover more details about the animal’s condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:25 IST
Mysterious Demise of Elephant in Odisha Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A female wild elephant has been found dead in the forests of Odisha's Bolangir district, officials said on Tuesday.

Local residents discovered the carcass in the Muribahal range of the Bolangir forest division and promptly alerted department personnel, who initiated an investigation.

Range officer Siba Prasad Naik disclosed that the elephant had been moving between Titlagarh and Muribahal in recent days. While the cause of death is still unknown, a postmortem will determine the animal's cause of death and age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026