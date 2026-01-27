Mysterious Demise of Elephant in Odisha Forest

A female wild elephant has been found dead in the forests of Odisha's Bolangir district, officials said on Tuesday.

Local residents discovered the carcass in the Muribahal range of the Bolangir forest division and promptly alerted department personnel, who initiated an investigation.

Range officer Siba Prasad Naik disclosed that the elephant had been moving between Titlagarh and Muribahal in recent days. While the cause of death is still unknown, a postmortem will determine the animal's cause of death and age.

