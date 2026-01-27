Tragedy Strikes: Agniveer Soldier's Untimely Death in Ambala

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Ambala Cantonment, a young Agniveer soldier named Moin Khan was found dead from an apparent suicide, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, originally from Ghaziabad, reportedly took his life on Monday, as per his fellow soldiers who discovered him hanging upon arriving at the office.

Senior officials were alerted, and Khan was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances around his death. He had joined the Agniveer scheme in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

