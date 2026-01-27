Outrage in Bihar: Alleged Abuse of Two-Year-Old Triggers Political Inquisition

In a disquieting incident, a two-year-old girl in Bihar's Gopalganj district has allegedly been sexually abused, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Shariq from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

Local police swiftly acted upon receiving information, securing evidence, and detaining the accused. The victim is reportedly stable and receiving medical care. Authorities have registered a case and launched deeper investigations into the crime.

Reacting to the appalling incident, RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav condemned the NDA government, accusing it of fostering an unsafe environment for the state's daughters. He emphasized an alarming breakdown of law and order under the current regime, demanding urgent corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)