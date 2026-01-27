Outrage in Bihar: Alleged Abuse of Two-Year-Old Triggers Political Inquisition
A two-year-old girl in Bihar's Gopalganj district was allegedly sexually abused. The suspect, Mohammad Shariq, has been arrested. The incident has sparked political reactions, with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav criticizing the NDA government, citing a collapse in law and order and calling for immediate action.
- Country:
- India
In a disquieting incident, a two-year-old girl in Bihar's Gopalganj district has allegedly been sexually abused, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Shariq from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.
Local police swiftly acted upon receiving information, securing evidence, and detaining the accused. The victim is reportedly stable and receiving medical care. Authorities have registered a case and launched deeper investigations into the crime.
Reacting to the appalling incident, RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav condemned the NDA government, accusing it of fostering an unsafe environment for the state's daughters. He emphasized an alarming breakdown of law and order under the current regime, demanding urgent corrective measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Ascends RJD Leadership: A New Era Amid Internal Strife
Tejashwi Yadav named RJD's working president at party's national executive meeting in Patna.
Tejashwi Yadav's Controversial Rise: Dynasty Politics or Jungle Raj?
BJP Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's Rise Amidst Corruption Allegations
Tejashwi Yadav: The New Face of RJD Leadership