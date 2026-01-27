Left Menu

Tragic Sinking in Brahmaputra: Search Ongoing for Missing

A machine-operated country boat sank in the Brahmaputra river, Assam, leading to the disappearance of six individuals, including four children. Rescue operations are underway by the police, civil administration, and SDRF. The accident occurred when the boat encountered a whirlpool during its journey to Borghul char from Rahampur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barpeta | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:43 IST
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Assam's Barpeta district as at least six people, including four children, were reported missing after a machine-operated country boat sank in the Brahmaputra river on Tuesday.

The tragedy occurred when the vessel, carrying 22 passengers, collided with a whirlpool en route to the riverine vegetative islands of Borghul char. Prompt rescue operations have been initiated by the police, civil administration, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with local aid.

Jyotirmoy Choudhury, Barpeta Revenue Circle Field Officer, stated that questions regarding the boat's unsafeguarded voyage remain, as no life jackets were on board. The cause of the accident will be clarified after interrogating the boat's pilot, who is currently receiving medical attention.

