New Waste Management Rules Enforce Mandatory Segregation at Source

The Centre has introduced sweeping new mandates within its Solid Waste Management Rules, emphasizing four-stream segregation at the source. These rules, flagged for April 1 implementation, demarcate clear duties for bulk waste generators, a move anticipated to alleviate the enduring pressure on urban local bodies while fostering decentralized waste management practices.

Under the mandates, entities meeting certain criteria, like having a floor area of 20,000 square meters or more, or generating 100 kilograms of waste daily, will need to adhere strictly to the segregation categories: wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste, and special care waste. This directive also includes provisions for levying user fees according to local bylaws, further emphasizing fiscal responsibility towards proper waste management.

Emphasizing principles of a circular economy and Extended Producer Responsibility, the rules aim to enhance efficient waste processing. Non-compliance will attract penalties based on the 'Polluter Pays' principle. The Central Pollution Control Board is set to draft guidelines, and State Pollution Control Boards and Committees will oversee environmental compensations.

