The Viral Kumbh Girl's Controversial Marriage Sparks 'Love Jihad' Debate
Film director Sanoj Mishra visited the family of Monalisa Bhonsle, a viral sensation known as the Kumbh girl, following her controversial marriage to a Muslim man in Kerala. Mishra termed the union as 'love jihad,' seeking intervention from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The incident has sparked debate over religious conversions and cultural tensions.
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On Sunday, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra met with the family of Monalisa Bhonsle, the viral Kumbh girl, in the wake of her contentious marriage to a Muslim man in Kerala. Mishra has labeled this marriage as 'love jihad' and plans to discuss the matter with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
Monalisa, hailing from Maheshwar town in Madhya Pradesh and belonging to the nomadic Pardhi community, rose to fame after viral videos showed her selling garlands during the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. She recently wed Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala, despite her family's objections.
Allegations surrounding Monalisa's age and claims of her being brainwashed have intensified the debate, with Mishra stating he will pursue justice. The marriage highlights ongoing tensions regarding religious conversions and interfaith relationships in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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