Mystery Device from Sky: Panic in Indian Village Unraveled

A radiosonde, a telemetry instrument released by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, caused panic in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh. Locals mistook it for an explosive and alerted the police. The instrument, used for measuring atmospheric parameters, traveled to India due to strong winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected discovery in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district created a wave of panic as a radiosonde, labeled with 'Malaysia Meteorological Department,' descended into a village. The device's fall stirred fear among locals, who initially presumed it was an explosive and called the police.

Begamganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sonal Gupta confirmed the instrument was not an explosive but a telemetry device used for meteorological purposes. The radiosonde, carried by a weather balloon, measures atmospheric pressure, temperature, wind direction, and speed.

Authorities suspect the radiosonde traveled from Malaysia due to strong winds. Police have urged residents to report any similar findings immediately without interference. Such instruments often cover vast distances from their launch points.

