Battling a River of Trash: The Drina's Ongoing Struggle with Pollution

Dejan Furtula, an environmental crusader, expresses his dismay as heavy machinery clears away tons of waste blocking the Drina River in Visegrad, Bosnia. His frustration stems from the recurring trash build-up every winter, which highlights the inaction of the authorities and their unmet promises.

Each winter, swollen rivers carry garbage from illegal dump sites in Bosnia and neighboring countries, Serbia, and Montenegro into the Drina. As trash accumulates, these scenes of environmental disaster serve as a stark reminder of the region's struggles with pollution control.

Efforts by Bosnia, Serbia, and Montenegro to address this issue have been ongoing but insufficient. The pollution not only threatens the river's ecology but also impacts local tourism and health. Tackling this problem remains a key challenge for countries aspiring to join the European Union.

