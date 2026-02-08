Delhi Minister's Assurance: Justice for Janakpuri Accident Victim

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood visited the bereaved family of the Janakpuri accident victim, offering condolences and assuring comprehensive support and justice. He labeled the incident as tragic and assured strict action against those accountable.

The minister confirmed a thorough investigation is in progress, emphasizing zero tolerance for public safety lapses. He highlighted the government's dedication to supporting the family and implementing safety measures to avoid future incidents.

Sood indicated that negligence in public infrastructure projects would not be overlooked and reiterated the importance of strengthening monitoring systems. He stressed that learnings from this incident would be used to enhance citizen safety.

