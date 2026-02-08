Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, a father and son tragically died in a head-on collision between their motorcycle and a speeding truck. The incident took place in the village of Harpur Pakri. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind the wreckage and sorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:33 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal motorcycle accident claimed the lives of a father and son in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The collision with a speeding truck occurred in Harpur Pakri village along the Siswa-Ghughuli road, officials confirmed.

Kothibhar Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh identified the victims as Raju Ravnihar and his 28-year-old son Harish Chandra Ravnihar, residents of Amarpurwa village. Both were on their motorcycle when the tragic accident unfolded.

Efforts to rescue the injured proved futile. They were declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital. The driver of the truck fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

 India
2
Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

 Global
3
England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 Wo...

 Global
4
In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise in per capita income, 25-fold growth in GSDP: Amit Shah.

In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise i...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026