Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A fatal motorcycle accident claimed the lives of a father and son in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The collision with a speeding truck occurred in Harpur Pakri village along the Siswa-Ghughuli road, officials confirmed.

Kothibhar Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh identified the victims as Raju Ravnihar and his 28-year-old son Harish Chandra Ravnihar, residents of Amarpurwa village. Both were on their motorcycle when the tragic accident unfolded.

Efforts to rescue the injured proved futile. They were declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital. The driver of the truck fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination.

