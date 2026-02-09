Left Menu

Government to Consider Inquiry on Unallocated JNNURM Flats in Delhi

Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal announced that the government will consider an inquiry into the non-allotment of 48,000 flats built under JNNURM in Delhi. Constructed in 2012, these homes remain unallocated, with the minister pledging to address the issue under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:48 IST
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal stated that the central government is open to initiating an inquiry into the non-allotment of approximately 48,000 flats constructed in Delhi for the underprivileged, as part of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

The minister revealed that these flats, completed in 2012 under the JNNURM scheme, with both central and state government support, were not distributed to the intended beneficiaries by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Manohar Lal expressed shock over this situation during a Question Hour session in the Rajya Sabha.

Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha member, highlighted that only 4,871 out of the total 52,344 flats were allotted, accusing the AAP of vote bank politics. Minister Lal affirmed that the current BJP-led Delhi government is committed to repairing and allocating these flats to slum dwellers, with plans to inspect and possibly rebuild non-livable units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

