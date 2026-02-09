Delhi's Bold Moves: A Comprehensive Plan to Combat Pollution
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced various initiatives, including new air quality monitoring stations and electric buses, to combat the city's pollution. Highlighting past shortcomings, she emphasized year-round monitoring and enforcement across various sectors. Coordinated efforts aim to address pollution's root causes, ensuring better environmental health for Delhi.
In a bid to combat the persistent pollution challenges in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled significant plans, including the inauguration of six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) stations. These initiatives aim to provide comprehensive real-time air quality data across the capital.
Gupta emphasized the importance of sustained, year-round action against pollution, citing the deployment of 100 'Vayu Rakshak' vehicles for stricter oversight. With a vision for full coverage, 14 additional monitoring stations are planned, emphasizing cross-sector targeting, such as transport and waste management, to tackle pollution effectively.
Environmental health in Delhi is set to improve with these strategic initiatives, including the increase of electric buses and upgraded pollution-checking infrastructure. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also underscored coordinated waste management efforts, marking a step towards long-term sustainability and accountability.
