Mystery Shrouds Sub-Inspector's Disappearance and Tragic End

Allegations of negligence have surfaced following the tragic discovery of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur's body in the Saryu river, days after his disappearance. His brother, along with his wife Ranjita, is demanding a thorough investigation and FIR registration, amid suspicions of foul play.

Ranjita has expressed her belief that her husband was kidnapped and murdered, pointing to possible motives linked to an earlier incident during his service. She also highlighted concerns over police inaction and inadequate investigation efforts following her husband's initial disappearance.

Authorities are now piecing together the circumstances of Gaur's death through CCTV footage and technical evidence, as the postmortem report is awaited. Meanwhile, local police assert they are committed to solving this case, although questions about their search efforts and handling persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)